URBANA — Martha Jean Plaxico, 72, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1948, in Chicago, to Sam D. and Estella (Gillon) Hardman.
Martha is survived by her mother; children, Antoine Hardman and Jimmie Plaxico; siblings, Bevie (John) Williams, Sam Hardman, Yvonne (Anthony) Cole and Ralph Hardman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Graveside committal will take place at Lincoln Cemetery, Urbana.
Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.