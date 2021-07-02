Martha Richard Jul 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOMER — Martha Richard, 68, of Homer died at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday (June 30, 2021) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Illiana Cremation Society, P.O. Box 1906, Danville. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers