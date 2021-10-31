PAXTON — Martha Lelia Stone, 78, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Paxton.
She was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Paxton, the daughter of Robert and Inez (Wheeler) Martin. She graduated from Paxton High School in 1961. She was employed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul and later became a legal secretary until she retired.
Martha married Jerry Lee Stone of Memphis, Tenn., on June 8, 1968. They later divorced.
Martha is survived by her aunt, Betty (Kenner) Wheeler of Attica, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Linda Martin of Thomasboro; two nieces, Robin (Kevin Cole) Martin of Paxton and Lynn (Joe) Perry of Thomasboro; three nephews, Rodney Martin of Thomasboro, Robert (Becky) Martin of Urbana and Butch (Shannon) Martin of Lady Lake, Fla.; numerous great-nieces and -nephews; five great-grandnieces and -nephews; and many cousins.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Steve Martin.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made in Martha’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society.