NEOGA — Martha L. Tatman, 81, of Neoga, Ill., passed away at 10:40 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon. Memorials are suggested to the Cumberland County Humane Society.
A celebration of Martha's life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery of Neoga.
