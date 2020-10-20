SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Martha Rachel Louise Thomas (Mother Lois) of Scottsdale, Ariz., went to be with her Lord and savior on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the age of 71.
Martha Thomas was born in Lexington, Tenn., on Jan. 26, 1949, to the late Lorine Thomas and James Herron Sr. She moved to Champaign in 1959. She graduated from Central High School. Martha was a longtime and faithful member of Greater Holy Temple Church, where she served many years as "Mother" of the church. Mother Lois, as we knew her, loved to cook. She felt good cooking was food for the soul. She loved the Lord and in her later years became an evangelist. Mother Lois knew her calling was to minister to individuals from all walks of life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Sam Lyons, Bobby Wade, Joyce Ann Herron and Tracey Herron; and nieces, Tajuanna "Ponnie" Norris and Terica Thomas.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Friday, Oct. 23, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the start of the service. A public viewing will also be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Urbana. Due to CDC regulations, restrictions will be enforced.
Condoleneces can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.