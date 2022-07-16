FALL RIVER, Wis. — Martha Lou Wagner died Sunday (July 10, 2022) in Fall River, Wis.
She was born June 8, 1936, to Louis and Sybil (Tolbert) Carter, in Eldorado. She attended Eldorado schools and graduated from high school in 1954. She attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where she earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in chemistry. She married Ronald Wagner on Aug. 14, 1960, in Eldorado. She taught high school before starting her family. She earned an associate degree in computer programing from Danville Junior College in Danville in 1978. She worked as a computer programmer at Carle Foundation Hospital and Solo Cup, both in Urbana.
She is survived by her daughters, Ruth (Thomas) Bradshaw of Columbus, Wis., and Alice Wagner (Vince Giannini) of Redmond, Ore.; grandchildren, Katherine Bradshaw (Devin Edwards) and Peter Bradshaw (Carmen Rong); a sister, Judith Ann (William) Johnson; a sister-in-law, Caryl Carlton; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Wagner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald, in 2015; brother, William Carter; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Carter, Phyllis Haas and Barbara Nikolai; and brother-in-law, Walter Wagner.
