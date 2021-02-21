GIBSON CITY — Martha L. Zimmerman, 87, of Gibson City peacefully passed away Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021) at home surrounded by her loving family.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, with Brother Ron Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville. An Eastern Star service will be at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, followed by a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m.
Due to her love of reading, memorial contributions may be made to the Paxton Carnegie Library in Paxton or the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.
Martha was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Danville, a daughter of Clay Louis and Goldie Vera Henry Mohr. Early in life, her family moved to Gibson City, where she graduated high school. She married Denzil Cabbage on Aug. 10, 1952, in Gibson City. He passed away on Oct. 27, 1996. She then married James Zimmerman on May 25, 2002, in Rantoul. Jim survives in Gibson City.
Martha is also survived by three daughters, Terri (Dale) Eyer of Paxton, Ellen (Steve) Lee of Paxton and Amy Cabbage of Paxton; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Chris) Johnson, Kellie (Justin) Thilmony, Adam Johnson, Lucas (Kim) Althouse, Nathan Lee and Emily Pankey; and two stepgrandchildren, Brandon Martino and Shannon Zimmerman, whom she helped raise.
Martha also has six great-grandchildren, Kendra, Aiden and Avery Johnson and Brooklyn, Brianna and Braylen Thilmony.
She was preceded in death by a son, Tom Cabbage; infant sister, Marcella; sister, MarianneTroyer; and brother, Tom Mohr.
Martha was a cook for the Ford Central school in Thawville. She was also a librarian at the Paxton Carnegie Library. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, flower gardening, reading and playing cards. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy were her favorite game shows, solving the puzzles and answering the questions often before anyone else. She was an avid Illini and Cubs fan. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rantoul and was also a past Worthy Matron of her local Eastern Star chapter. She frequently volunteered for many church and community events.
However, her biggest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She rarely missed an event that they were involved in, including sports, musical events or contests of any form. She was their biggest fan.
