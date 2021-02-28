ROCKFORD — Marti Sauer Keeker, 77, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in San Mateo, Calif.
Born May 3, 1943, in Champaign, to Frances Hill and Elmer Sauer, she graduated from Champaign High School in 1961 and the University of Illinois in 1965. She married Dave Keeker on June 26, 1965. They lived in Oak Park, Waukegan and Gourock, Scotland, before settling in Rockford in 1971. She worked as an editor, writer, teacher, real-estate agent and legislative aide. She was heavily involved in local politics, zoning and her children’s various endeavors. She worked tirelessly for the city and the community, and she stood up for what she believed in. She treasured her family, friends and friends of the family. She had a delightfully wicked sense of humor and a degenerate sweet tooth.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Marika), Korry (Jill) and Kris; brother, David (Danny); sister-in-law, Sue (Tony); nieces, Ann, Kay and Sara (Andy); and nephew, Rob.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Louie.
There will be a Zoom memorial at 3 p.m. (CT) Saturday, March 6. Please contact the family for more information.
The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford, lwvgr.org, 4990 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108.