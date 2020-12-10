CHAMPAIGN — Martin Burlingame, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (Dec. 8, 2020) surrounded by his loving wife and two daughters.
Martin was born in St. Helens, Ore., to Martin and Helen Burlingame. He was a fifth-generation Oregonian whose family traveled the Oregon Trail in the mid 1800s and ultimately settled in and around Portland.
An unassuming man with an intense curiosity about the world, Martin loved the life of the mind. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secondary education and teaching at Willamette University in Salem, Ore. After a short stint in the Army, he taught high school history for five years in the Portland area while completing his advanced degree. He was awarded scholarships at both Duke University and the University of Chicago.
Martin earned his Ph.D. in educational administration at the University of Chicago in 1969, after which he taught at several universities, including the University of New Mexico, the University of Illinois and Tulsa University. In 2002, he retired as a professor of educational studies from Oklahoma State University, where he was the holder of the MAPCO endowed chair and chaired the MAPCO Leadership Institute, which dealt with educational-policy issues.
Martin briefly interrupted his university teaching career to work in Washington D.C. for the Department of Education. His departure was cut short by his love of teaching, and he returned to higher education after two years. Thereafter, Martin became an award-winning professor, served as doctoral adviser to countless graduate students and co-authored several textbooks in the area of educational administration.
Martin met and married Joan Kent in 1959 in Aloha, Ore. Their love for and dedication to each other have inspired and touched everyone around them. Martin was a kind and loving father to their two daughters. He was an avid reader and a lifelong student, the kind of man who audited a college calculus class for fun. Later in life, Martin enjoyed his role as devoted grandfather to six and great-grandfather to two.
Martin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan Burlingame. He is also survived by his daughter Danna Burlingame (Rick Kay) of Salt Lake City and their three children, Emily, Anne and Jack. He is survived as well by his daughter Shari Wampler (Jeff) of Champaign and Vero Beach, Fla., and their three children, Matt (Kristin), Molly and Sam. His sister, Eileen Gill of Portland, also survives him.
Martin’s family thanks the Clark-Lindsey community as well the doctors, nurses, chaplains and hospice team at Carle Foundation Hospital and offers their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Transitions Hospice, whose compassion and care made Martin’s final week a gift to his family.
A private service will be held at a future date.
Memorial gifts may be made in Martin’s name to Clark-Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Illiana Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.