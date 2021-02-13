CHAMPAIGN — Martin H. Saathoff, 97, passed away at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
Martin was born on July 28, 1923, in Rantoul, the son of Henry and Justine Saathoff. He married Bernice Sparrow on Dec. 31, 1957, and she preceded him in death on June 2001.
He worked for Burnham Hospital for many years and retired in 1986. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign. He loved the Chicago Cubs, spending time with his grandchildren, being outdoors and fishing, and Dunkin' Donuts coffee!
Survivors include six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, one sister and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, one granddaughter, two sisters and one brother.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Mount Hope Mausoleum, Urbana, with Pastor Jeremy Sander officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required.
Memorials may be sent to the family. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.