PLACITAS, N.M. — Martin Joseph Knanishu passed away at the Albuquerque, N.M., Veterans Medical Center on June 17, 2019, at the age of 70, with loving family and friends by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Arletha Knanishu; sisters, Carole Knanishu and Katherine McCutcheon; and cousin, Nancy Knanishu.
He is survived by his sister, Sallie Knanishu; nieces and nephews, Leslie Berg, Elizabeth Dillon, Sandra McCutcheon, David Olsen, Martin Olsen and Luke Knanishu; and cousins, Timothy Knanishu and Joel Knanishu.
Martin was born on Nov. 14, 1948, in Rock Island. He attended Augustana College in Rock Island, graduating in 1970. Soon after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He then entered the University of Illinois College of Law in Champaign, graduating in 1975 with a Juris Doctor degree. After passing the bar exam, Martin’s career as a lawyer began in the University of Illinois Student Legal Service, then in long service as a public defender, and in private practices concentrating in criminal defense law in both Champaign and Albuquerque, N.M. After retirement, Martin volunteered to teach English as a Second Language in Champaign-Urbana and the Albuquerque area. Martin settled in Placitas, N.M., where he built his beloved adobe home by the Sandia Mountains.
Martin will be remembered by his family and many friends for his dedication to his work, his commitment to his clients, his generosity, for his finely tuned sense of humor, his bright smile and for rarely being seen without his black Chuck Taylor All Stars. An avid music fan, he and his nephew David would monitor the radar for the next Grateful Dead concert.
If contributions are to be made in Martin’s memory, please consider organizations benefiting affected post-war veterans.
Remembrances will be held in Placitas on Sept. 21, 2019, hours to be determined, and in Rock Island at a date and time also to be determined. For updates, email rugbygizmo@hotmail.com.