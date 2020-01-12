PAXTON — Martin Michael “Mike” Gardner, 69, passed away peacefully at home in Paxton on Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020).
His funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Gibson City, with Father Dong Van Bui officiating. Burial with military honors will take place in Drummer Township Cemetery. A wake service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, followed by the rosary at 4:30 p.m. and then visitation from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 32 or to the Mike Gardner family.
Mike was born Oct. 18, 1950, in Bloomington, a son of Martin Eugene Gardner and Frances Mae Johnson Gardner. He married Laurie J. Persons on May 11, 1974, in Gibson City, and they were married 45 years.
Mike is survived by his wife, Laurie of Paxton; mother, Mae Gardner of Gibson City; daughter, Lucie (James) Mills of Paxton; nine grandchildren, Marinna (Jon) Taylor, Bryce Ogburn, Gavin Ogburn, Taylor (Nolan) Hamblin, Aaron Gardner, Alice Mills, Amelia Mills, Christopher Ogburn and Damion Cooley; and four great-grandchildren, Jacob Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Miranda Taylor and Aiden Jimenez. Siblings surviving are Linda (Lloyd) Case of Kentucky, Tim (Pam) Gardner of Gibson City, Greg (Peg) Gardner of Danvers, Pat Gardner of Nebraska and Sean (Sherri) Gardner of Gibson City; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; son, Marty; brother, Geary; and an infant brother.
Mike proudly served his country and is an Army veteran. He was a diesel mechanic for 26 years, working for JM Jones/Super Valu as well as owning his own small engine repair shop in Gibson City. He was proud to be a PBL bus driver for the last nine years. He loved his precious passengers as his own. He was also Scout Master of Troop 32 for 28 years. He loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
