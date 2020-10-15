FISHER — Martin Eugene Smith Jr., 60, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1959, in Champaign, to Martin and Clara (Clapham) Smith Sr. Martin married Cheryl Mae Cook on Nov. 20, 1999, in Thomasboro.
Martin is survived by his wife; children, Jacob (Reba) Smith, Tiffany Smith, Ashley Smith and Skylie Smith; granddaughter, Clara; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; and sister, Carol.
Martin loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, racing, bowling and mowing.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Service will follow at 7 p.m. Steven Stanley will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Martin's family.