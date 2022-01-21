WESTVILLE — Martin F. (Marty) Waclaw died peacefully in his sleep at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 19, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Marty was born on Nov. 2, 1932, in Westville, the only child of Stanley and Marguerite (Vutrick) Waclaw. He married Sharon L. (Revello) on Jan. 19, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville. She survives.
Also surviving are his three sons, Stanley, Matthew (Karen) and Anthony (Kelly); and grandson, Zachary, all of Westville. He also had three stepgrandchildren, Corey Strebing, Kyle (Sam) Strebing and Abbie (Jarett) Roach. His cousins, Jack Faryan of Chicago and Phyllis Ann (Chromis) Ellsworth, were his surrogate siblings and important people throughout his life.
Marty graduated from Westville High School in 1950, where he caught the winning Coal Bucket Game pass. Sports were always central to his life, and he loved anything competitive. After graduation, he played baseball for the U.S. Army in southern California. After his discharge, Marty signed to play professional baseball with the N.Y. Giants. As an adult, he played golf and shot a hole-in-one at Harrison Park in Danville. He coached Little League and American Legion baseball in the 70s, 80s and 90s. For the last 20 years, he was the punting and kicking coach for the Westville Tigers football team. He was very proud of his hometown and was involved in many civic organizations. From 1992 to 1993, he was the commander at the Martin F. Vutrick American Legion.
For over 40 years, Marty worked as a conductor on the CSX railroad. He started off on passenger trains to Chicago and ended his career as the director of safety for the lines running out of Danville. He made many great friends during his career and enjoyed going to monthly breakfasts to reminisce and tell stories.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Father Timothy Sauppé officiating. Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westville, with military honors by Westville American Legion Post 57. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home.
Memorials to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.