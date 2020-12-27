CAYUGA, Ind. — Martin Truman Whited, 92, of Cayuga, Ind., died at 8:41 a.m. CST Thrusday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Sept. 8, 1928, in Rochelle. He married Helen Jo Thompson of Cayuga on March 9, 1957. They were together for 63 years.
Martin spent his boyhood in Streator. In 1946, he graduated from Streator Township High School. He was in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948, where he was an infantryman and later a member of Gen. Douglas MacArthur's Headquarters Band, Tokyo.
In 1949, he moved with his family to Champaign. A graduate of the University of Illinois with majors in music and history, he later earned a master's degree in School Administration.
Martin held Illinois teaching positions at Catlin High School, Palmyra High School, Westville High School and Franklin Junior High School. He was principal at Potomac High School from 1972 to 1979. Through the years, Martin enjoyed visiting with his former students.
After retiring from the field of education, he and Helen Jo, also a retired teacher, were employed by her parents at the Thompson Grain Company, Cayuga. After her parents' passing, Helen Jo and Martin operated the business for several years.
Martin was a member of American Legion Post 263 in Cayuga. He served on the board of directors for the Northwest Haiti Christian Mission. Beginning in 1979, he and Helen Jo made many trips to Haiti, where the mission school system they organized, starting with 11 students, has grown to well over 2,000.
Martin was a member of Cayuga Christian Church, where he and Helen Jo were longtime members of the praise band. They were also members of the Harold Drollinger Band.
Martin's interests were many and varied, some of which were playing and writing music, traveling with Helen Jo throughout the United States and to foreign lands, photography, hiking in the woods along the Wabash River, and reading history and biographies.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Hazel (Martin) Whited of Champaign, and two brothers, Glenn (Lavella) Whited of Champaign and Robert (Jean) Whited of St. Anne, Mo.
He is survived by two brothers, Keith Whited of Champaign and Wayne (Linda) Whited of Savoy. He had several nieces and nephews of whom he was very fond.