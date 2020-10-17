SIDNEY — Martin Gary Wilson, 61, of Sidney passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at home. He was surrounded by his loving wife Cindy and his entire family.
Marty was born on Dec. 31,1958, to Gerald and Judith (Harden) Wilson. They preceded him in death.
He was a 1977 graduate of Homer High School, he worked for The News-Gazette during and after high school, earning him the CB handle "Paper Boy." He then went on to work other jobs but ended up back at The News-Gazette, working as a pressman for 26 years, retiring in 2018. Recently, he drove a school bus for the Heritage School district.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Harms) Wilson of Sidney; two sons, Joshua (Kathy) Wilson of Tuscola and Dane (Cassie) Wilson of Casey; three stepchildren, Jessie Tillman of Sidney, Jenny (Gabe) Kirstein of Joliet and Travis Evosovich of Sidney.
He has 11 grandchildren of whom he was so proud.
Marty has two brothers, Jim (Tracy) Wilson of Tolono and Joe (Cathy) Wilson of Seneca; and one sister, Jeri (Ed) Thomas of Tolono. He also had many nieces and nephews who loved him.
He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, he enjoyed going to auctions, and trying his luck at casinos. He loved watching and laughing at his grandkids, riding around Sidney in his golf cart, watching "Andy Griffith" and "Gunsmoke," and sitting on his back porch with his best pal, "Roxy Girl."
Marty has requested no services.
There will be a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Salt Fork Center at Homer Lake, family from 10 a.m. to noon, friends from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, we ask that you please wear a mask when entering the Salt Fork Center if you can attend.
In memory of Marty, you can send any memorial gifts to Carle Hospice for their excellent care, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
Illiana Cremation Society is in charge of the cremation arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.IllianaCremation.com.