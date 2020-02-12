NORMAL — Marvin Charles Bauer, 89, of Normal, formerly of Urbana and Cissna Park, passed away on Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at Heritage Health in Normal.
He was born on Oct. 13, 1930, in Cissna Park, the son of Charles G. and Barbara (Leman) Bauer, and they preceded him in death. He married Shirley Ann Schmitt on Oct. 14, 1951, in Cissna Park, and they celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Shirley preceded him in death almost one year ago. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Wesley, Arch, Loren and Sam, and one sister, Arlene Moser.
Marvin and Shirley were blessed with four children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who all survive him. Children are Russell (Colleen) Bauer of Bloomington, Rhonda (Leslie) Steiner of Davenport, Iowa, Rosemary (David) Nevin of Cleveland, Miss., and Ryan Bauer (Kim) of Mansfield. Grandchildren are Brock (Kristen) Bauer, Jill (David) Stutzman, Jodi (Adam) Kimball, Travis (Caitlin) Steiner, Matthew Steiner, Lindsay Bauer, Lauren (Josh) Juchems, Brooke Bauer, Josh Bauer and Jared Bauer. Also surviving Marvin are one sister, Thelma (Lloyd) Frey of Remington, Ind., and one brother, Don (Glo) Bauer of Tucson, Ariz.
Marvin was a farmer in Cissna Park for many years. During this time, he was also a PAG dealer, 4-H leader and Sunday school teacher. As he transitioned from retiring as a farmer, he was a Mac Tools distributor in Champaign-Urbana. He really enjoyed getting to know his Mac customers and won several awards for sales and customer service over the years.
Marvin was an avid sports fan, especially for the Cincinnati Reds and the Fighting Illini. He was a member of Christian Bible Church, Cissna Park, and then Twin City Bible Church during their time in Champaign-Urbana. Marvin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was discharged as a sergeant.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Cissna Park Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Cissna Park American Legion.
Memorials may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Mercy Creek and Heritage Health Normal for the care and support of our dad over the last few months and years.