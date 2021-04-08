WHITE HEATH — Marvin Eugene “Butch” Andreae, 75, of White Heath, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (April 4, 2021) in rural Mansfield.
A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10, at Ranch House Church, 120 Fourth St., DeLand, followed by a memorial service at noon with Pastors John and Susie Deeters officiating. Inurnment will be held at Strawn Cemetery, Strawn, at a later date, with military rites accorded.
Memorials may be made to Ranch House Church, P.O. Box 253, DeLand, IL 61839. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Butch was born on Aug. 20, 1945, in Fairbury, a son of Marvin Edwin and Thelma Geraldine Osborne Andreae. He married Kathy Tjarks. He later married Sandy Shifflet. He later married Barbara Bedell.
Butch is survived by his sons, Fredrick Andreae of Clinton, Steven (Kathy) Andreae of Mansfield and Christian Andreae of Harrisburg, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marie Banks of Salt Lake City and Delores “Dolly” Andreae of Atwood.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents.
Butch was a retired truck driver. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.