THOMASBORO — Marvin Dean Flesner, 72, of Thomasboro died at home Sunday (June 20, 2021) after a long illness.
Marvin was a 1967 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. Early in his life, he worked on his family’s farm. He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation as a highway maintainer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Heye and Margaret Flesner.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maureen Flesner of Thomasboro; daughter, Rachelle Claxton (Kevin) of Fisher; stepsons, Kevin Jones of Seattle and Paul (Ellen) Abney of Savage, Minn.; a sister, Ginny (Terry) Neubeck of Florissant, Mo.; a brother, Ronald of Troy; a special sister- and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Larry Hawk of New Berlin, Wis.; five grandchildren; 10 nieces and nephews; 11 grandnieces and grandnephews; and many cousins and friends, with whom he shared much love, laughter, travel and fishing.
At Marvin’s request, there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is assisting the family with arrangements.