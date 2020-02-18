URBANA — Marvin Gerstein, 79, of Urbana passed away on the morning of Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Champaign Rehabilitation Center, Champaign.
He was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Chicago, the son of Abe and Ida (Glass) Gerstein. He is survived by a brother, Ronald (Joy) Gerstein of Glenview.
Marvin served in the Peace Corps and later was a noted lawyer in Chicago and Urbana and a member of the Illinois Bar Association. He was a past chancellor commander of the Knights of Pythias. He spent his life fighting for justice. Marvin was also a published poet.
Private services will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.