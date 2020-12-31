RANKIN — Marvin Hofer, 86, of Rankin passed away Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1934, in Claytonville, the son of Eli and Fern (Boyce) Hofer. Marvin married Margaret Joan Teresa Cleary on Sept. 5, 1953, in Danville. She preceded him in death on Oct. 7, 2009.
Marvin worked as an electrician at the Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul from 1956 to 1989. While working at the base, Marvin and Joan also owned the Rankin Bowling Ally for many years. Marvin stayed busy with his own business, Marv’s Electric Service, which he served the surrounding towns and especially Rankin. He was a trustee for the Village of Rankin for 18 honorable years as well as serving two years on the Rankin School Board. Marvin was a member of the Rankin Lions Club and was on the Rankin Fire Department for 41 years.
During his free time, Marvin enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time at Racoon Lake. Some may know Marvin as the unofficial town sherriff as he kept a good eye on Rankin over the years.
He is survived by two sons, Vern Hofer of Cary, N.C., and Mike Hofer of Hoopeston; one brother, Larry Hofer of Rankin; three sisters, Virginia Barr of Rankin, Patricia (Mike) Bushue of Rankin and Connie (Tom) Cain of Carmel, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Megan) Deck of Hoopeston, Ashley Deck of Hoopeston, Leon Deck of Hoopeston, Garrett Hofer of Raleigh, N.C., Elizabeth Hofer of Orlando, Fla., Jessica Hofer of Hoopeston, Matt Hofer of Illinois and Josh Hofer of California; and several great-grandchildren.
Marvin was proceeded in death by his parents; wife; one daughter, Jeanette Deck; and two brothers, Duane and Gordy Hofer.
A memorial visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 4, from noon to 1 p.m. at Cox- Knapp Funeral Home, Rankin. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Rankin. Burial will follow in Rankin Union Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Rankin Lions Club or Family Wishes. Please sign his guest book at coxknapp.com.