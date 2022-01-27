APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Marvin L. Lorig Sr., 84, passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at Banner Baywood Hospital, Mesa, Ariz.
He was born Nov. 15, 1937, in Urbana, the son of Louis E. and Edna (McCleary) Lorig.
Marvin attended Mansfield High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served honorably for three years and was a disabled veteran. He worked as a Volkswagen mechanic for 30-plus years and as a vehicle appraiser for Crawford and Company until his retirement in 2009.
He married his wife, Beverly (Gerdts), in 1961. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in April 2021.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Maurice.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Beverly (Gerdts) Lorig, are his daughters, Mindy Riley (Mike) of Sardis, Miss., and Shelli Lorig of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and a son, Marvin (JR) Lorig, also of Apache Junction; a sister, Diane Bundy (Caleb) of Savoy; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marvin loved family, laughter, classic country music and classic cars. A smile was always on his face.
Memorial services are private. If desired, please make donations in his memory to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at DAV.org/donate. Arrangements by Horizon Funeral Care, 7510 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207.