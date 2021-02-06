RANTOUL — Marvin M. Lease, 94, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening (Feb. 4, 2021) at home.
He was born Jan. 6, 1927, in Liberty, a son of Clarence and Rosetta (Oitker) Lease. He married Martha Hess on Dec. 14, 1951, in Quincy. She preceded him in death on June 21, 1989.
He is survived by four children, Cathy Martin of Urbana, Rick (Mari) Lease of Denver and Danny and Mick Lease, both of Rantoul; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, a sister and daughter, Penny.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for a total of 22 years, some of that time in the Korean War. After the service, he worked in the Base Commissary at Chanute Air Force Base for many years. Marvin was a ballplayer, invited to play fast pitch in the air force. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Marvin was concerned for all others. His family saw many charitable gifts going out to various charities and individuals. He was a loving father and will be greatly missed by his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.