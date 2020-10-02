GEORGETOWN — Marvin Wyer, 80, of Georgetown passed away at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1940, in Dixon, the son of Paul and Mary C. (Newell) Wyer. He was united in marriage to Mary Ruth Deffenbaugh on Dec. 24, 1960. She will miss him dearly.
Marvin will also be missed by his sons, Timothy Wyer and Mark (Lisa) Wyer; grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy), Stephanie (Matthew), Ethan (Elizabeth), Michele (Brian) and Eric (Regina); 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Wyer; sister, Sharon Murdock; and nephew, Kenneth Murdock.
Marvin loved his family and picked on them constantly. He was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Illini basketball and Chicago Bears. He was known to tinker around all the time, as well as go camping and spend time outdoors. Marvin was a member of Georgetown United Methodist Church, and he dearly loved the late Pastor Jenny Chin. He especially cherished his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and will live on through the memories he made with them and the rest of his family.
A celebration of Marvin’s life will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. He will be laid to rest in Forest Park Cemetery, Georgetown.
Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.