DANFORTH — Marvin E. Zeedyk, 95, of Danforth passed away Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at Charleston Rehab Center, Charleston.
He was the second of seven children born to Charles and Minnie (Brockman) Zeedyk of Danforth, on Oct. 3, 1925.
Marvin is survived by his three daughters, Betty Zeedyk (Lon Pitcher) of Savoy, Marjorie Zeedyk of Sullivan and Mary Zeedyk of The Villages; and grandchildren, Amanda Justice of Mahomet, Ryan (Nina) Mogged of Winter Garden, Fla., Cynthia (Josh) Butler of North Augusta, S.C., and Richard Eckhardt of Billings, Mont. Great-grandchildren are Alex and Benjamin O’Brian, Mathew, Sarai and Luke Waughtel and Phoenix and Lola Mogged.
He is also survived by his brothers, Fred of Eugene, Ore., and Miles (Carol) of Naples, Fl.a; and numerous nieces and nephews living across the country from Florida to Oregon.
Marvin was predeceased by his grandson, Michael Mogged; brothers, Leroy, Victor and Earl; and sister, Amy Eheart.
Marvin served in the Army Calvary during WW II, spending 12 months in Japan. He was a lifelong farmer in Danforth and tended to a small flock of sheep on this farm for over 60 years.
Private graveside services will be held at Danforth Reformed Cemetery, Danforth. Military rites will be provided by the Danforth American Legion. Arrangements are being handled by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman.
Memorials may be made to Danforth American Legion.
The family is thankful for the outstanding care Marvin received at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Charleston Rehab Center the last six weeks of his life.
