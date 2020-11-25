CLINTON — Mary A. Burgess, 98, of Clinton left this world peacefully at 10:58 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at her family’s home in Urbana.
No services are planned at this time. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, assisted the family with cremation rites.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Mary was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Seymour, the daughter of Herschel and Sadie (Dyer) Busey. She married Charles Burgess on Dec. 15, 1940, in St. Charles, Mo. They raised their family in Bondville for many years.
Surviving are one daughter, Lisa Cummings of Spring, Texas; granddaughters, Julie (Joe) Smith of Urbana and Lindsey (Martin) Deutsch of Spring; and grandsons, Brian (Nichole) Burgess of Cookeville, Tenn., and Timmy Burgess of Sparta, Tenn. She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Eric; daughter, Connie (Richard) Williams; son, Brian; granddaughter, Elizabeth Williams; and grandson, Nicholas Cummings.
