MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Mary Alice Adams, 80, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., formerly of Foosland, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., with her family by her side.
Mary was born in Baraboo, Wis. Her family moved to Champaign County in the early 1970s. For the past 23 years, she lived in Murfreesboro with her husband, Floyd W. Adams, who survives.
Survivors also include three children, John (Beth) Adams of Mahomet, Terri (Ray) Whitlow of Armstrong and Michelle Adams of Millersville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Sarah, Chad and Faith; and four great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her oldest son, Michael Adams, who died on Jan. 31, 2022.
Mary went to Parkland College and earned her LP license, then continued for her RN license. She worked at Burnham Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Carle Foundation Hospital, Gibson City Area Hospital and Fairbury, most at the same time.
Arrangements for Mary are from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at in Chapel Room 112 at First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, Murphysboro.