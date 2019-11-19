SAVOY — Mary Peters Aegler, 90, formerly of Fairbank, Iowa, died peacefully Nov. 17 at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab in Savoy.
Mary was born Oct. 16, 1929, in Chicago to George and Henny (LÜbben) Peters, immigrants from Germany. She grew up in West Chicago with her parents and four brothers. She graduated from West Chicago Community High School in 1947. A year or so later she married Gordon Wienecke on their joint birthdays and had four daughters. Mary was a polio victim in 1952. She worked hard the rest of her life to maintain her independence. On July 4, 1975, she married Jim Aegler.
Among her life accomplishments were raising four daughters, starting her own sewing business, being active in her church by directing choirs, singing many solos, and being involved in Stephens Ministry.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, her parents and four brothers; Ben, George, Richard, and Karl Peters, and many dear friends.
Surviving are four daughters; Carolyn Presley of Champaign, Martha (Rick) Milas of Champaign, Joan (Roy) Berquist of Hayward, Wis., and Pauline (Vince) Chidester of Layton, Utah. There are 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Mary Peters of Menasha, Wis., and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S Mattis Ave. Champaign, on Nov. 22. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Turney Hill Cemetery in rural New London, Wis., near her parents and siblings.
Memorials can be sent to the immediate family members, or directly to Post-Polio Health International or Operation Smile.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).