DANVILLE — Mary Alice Baldwin, 87, of Danville passed away on Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville.
She was born in Danville on Nov. 29, 1932, to Roy and Anita (Weber) Coon.
She married Melvin Baldwin in Danville on June 3, 1956. He preceded her in death.
Mary is survived by her sons, Scott C. Baldwin of Danville and Bruce E. Baldwin of Eureka; brother, Donald (Joyce) Coon of Danville; grandchildren, Kristen (Jason) Landis and Jacob Baldwin; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Katelyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Mary was a graduate of Bismarck High School and worked 30 years at Recording and Statistical Corp. She was a member of the Local 171-B, Graphic Communications International Union. She attended the First Assembly of God in Danville. Mary enjoyed her family and friends and little dog; she adored her grandchildren Kristen and Jacob.
We would like to thank the staff, nurses, CNA, therapists and individuals who had any interaction with our mother during her stay at Colonial Manor. Again, thank you for the excellent care that she received in the last years of her life. Also, a thank you to Carle Hospice for the care our mother received in the last months of her life.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, with a service following at 3 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with Pastor Mark List officiating. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made in Mary’s name to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Please join Mary’s family in sharing photos and memories on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.