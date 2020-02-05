DANVILLE — Mary Alice Falconio (nee Reid), 85. formerly of Danville, passed peacefully on Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020). She was born in Danville on Sept. 17, 1934, to Donald B. and Alice K. Reid (nee Hoctor) at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Mary Alice was a 1952 graduate of Schlarman High School and is a member of Schlarman's Hall of Fame. She attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Ind., and graduated from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing and Eastern Illinois University. As a registered nurse, she taught at the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, District 118 and the Danville Junior College.
She implemented the Patient Relations Department at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and was instrumental in bringing hospice to Vermilion County. Before retiring in 1999, Mary Alice served as director of nursing and as a nursing home administrator at several organizations in Danville. She also traveled as a corporate consultant in long-term care.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Joseph Falconio, who passed away in 2012. She is also preceded by her parents; her brother, Alan Charles Reid; brother- and sister-in-law, Henry L. and Mary J. Falconio; and a nephew, Paul David Falconio.
Mary Alice is survived by her children, James Reid (Mary K.) Falconio of Carlyle, Margaret Alice (Tom) Falconio-West of Round Lake, Mary “Izzy” Elizabeth Falconio of Carlyle and Timothy Michael (Robin) Falconio of Chicago. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Anthony James (Heather) Falconio, Joseph Reid (Jenna) Falconio, Michael Donald (Kaylee) Falconio, Alexander Reid West, Charles Henry West, Ella Reid Falconio and Kiley Louise Falconio; and great-grandchildren, Mason Reid Falconio, Alyssa Lynn Falconio, Reid Daniel Falconio and Abrie Lucille Falconio. Her sister, Mickey (Tom) Doan of Wheaton, also survives. She has numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Family Church in Danville on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Private burial will be with her husband at Danville National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Schlarman High School. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory of Tilton and Zieren Funeral Home of Carlyle are assisting the family. Online condolences are at www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.