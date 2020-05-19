CHAMPAIGN — Mary Ann Coon-Richey, 97, passed away on Thursday (May 14, 2020) of natural causes at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana.
She was born on March 14, 1923, in Brocton, to Owen and Ettiol (Sinclair) Coon. Mary is survived by her six children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be held at a date to be announced. Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.