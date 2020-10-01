MICCO, Fla. — Mary Ann Copley, 88, of Micco, Fla., formerly of Farmer City, passed peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Mary Ann was the daughter of Gina Hall Meyers and Russell G. Meyers. She was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Farmer City.
Mary Ann Meyers married Wayne M. Copley on Dec. 24, 1949. The Copleys owned and operated several businesses in Farmer City throughout the years. Wayne predeceased Mary Ann on July 20, 2018.
Mary Ann and Wayne had four sons, Richard, James (deceased), Joel (Marcia) and Mike (Ginny), and one daughter, Kathryn (David) Harris. Their children gave them seven grandchildren, Troy (Christie) Copley, Shelley (Nathan) Pyle, Nicole Walter, Courtney (Troy) Robb, Carson (Katherine) Copley, Kylie Harris and Jared (Kimberly) Harris. There are 25 great-grandchildren.
The couple retired to Micco, Fla., in 1999.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to William Childs Hospice House, 318 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, FL 32907.