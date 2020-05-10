URBANA — Mary Ann Ford, 80, of Urbana passed away early in the morning of Wednesday, May 8, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Urbana.
Mary Ann was born on March 19, 1940, to Ralph and Mary Jane (Hull) McGuire. She was a graduate of Central High School and was self-employed for a brief time before working at May True Value. After working at the hardware store, Mary Ann worked at the Student Union Hotel for the U of I for almost 10 years before retiring.
Mary Ann was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Philo and Trinity Lutheran Church in Urbana. Mary Ann made a positive impact on all those around her and she is best known for her love, compassion and generosity for others.
On March 10, 1996, Mary Ann married Fredrick Ford in Champaign. He preceded her in death. Also, preceding Mary Ann in death are her parents and her brother, Thomas McGuire.
Survivors include her sister, Patricia Pickel of Iowa; her daughters, Joyce Humes (Darrin) of Ivesdale and Vickey Blakey (Ron) of Mahomet; her grandchildren, Matt Blakey, Mark Blakey and Aiden Humes; and five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. We please ask that any visitors wear a mask and avoid any handshaking, hugging, kissing or touching. We will be allowing 10 visitors into the building at a time and there will be a staff member at the entrance providing guidance.
A memorial has been established to the Alzheimer’s Association. Thoughts and memories can be offered at rennerwikoff.com.