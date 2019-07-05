ARTHUR — Mary Ann Hillyard, 91, of Arthur passed away at 7:50 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living of Arcola.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St., Arthur. The Rev. Leroy Allison will officiate. Private burial will be in Arthur Cemetery. Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Mary Ann was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Douglas County. She was a daughter of Harry Arthur and Anna I. (Sexton) Dukeman. She married Donald Creek in 1954, and he passed away in 1977. She later married Keith Hillyard on Nov. 11, 1989, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He passed away Aug. 28, 2009.
She is survived by one brother, Bud Dukeman, and his wife, Pauline, of Greenup; one sister, Maudine Barkley of Arthur; a sister-in-law, Ellen Dukeman of Arthur; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Donald Creek and Keith Hillyard; and two brothers, James Dukeman and his wife, Marge, and John Dukeman.
Mary Ann was a 1946 graduate of Arthur High School. She went to Chicago right out of high school and took a job at an insurance company for five years. That is where she met and married Don Creek. They moved to Sumner to be close to Don’s parents, and he helped them with their furniture store. Mary Ann became a nursing home administrator. Together, they owned and operated nursing homes in Sumner, Effingham, Robinson and Washington, Ind.
After marrying Keith Hillyard in 1989, they would eventually own and operate Hillyard Ford in Pelham, Ga.
Retiring in 1997, Keith and Mary Ann moved to Arthur and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Arthur United Methodist Church.