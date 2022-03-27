URBANA — Mary Catherine Annin, 100, of Urbana passed away peacefully Thursday March 24, 2022.
Mary was born June 15, 1921, in Cropsey, the daughter of Louise and Matthew Buck, who preceded her in death.
Mary grew up in Cropsey and moved with her family to Oakland during her senior year of high school. It was in Oakland that she met the one love of her life and future husband, William Clark Annin. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1938. William and Mary were married Jan. 2, 1944, at the First Methodist Church in Champaign. He preceded her in death in 1982.
Mary graduated from Eastern Illinois State Teacher’s College with a Bachelor of Education Degree in 1942. She completed her Master of Education Degree at the University of Illinois in 1972. She truly loved teaching young children and devoted many hours outside of the classroom preparing teaching plans, games and creative projects to nurture children’s education.
During World War II, Mary taught first- and second-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Mahomet. Later, while raising her own children in Springfield, she taught the same primary grades there. Her work continued in the Champaign schools after her family moved there in 1968. Even after retiring in 1982, Mary voluntarily tutored children at Columbia Elementary School as well as doing some private tutoring.
Mary is survived by her five children, Sarajane Annin and Nancy (Jerry) White, both of Champaign, Karen (Kip) Mecum of Montrose, Colo., Peggy (Jack Callaghan) Annin of Hamilton, Mont., and Bill (Tina) Annin of South Lyon, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Grimes; a brother, Robert Buck; a grandson, Danny; and a great-grandchild.
Having experienced the Great Depression and the hardships of World War II, Mary had a passion for making homemade soups and breads that she donated to shelters for those in need. Being a “war bride,” she volunteered at the Red Cross and spent spare time folding bandages to be sent overseas.
Mary was an avid reader; loved sewing, knitting, quilting and crocheting; and especially enjoyed spending family time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a serious Bible student and participated in many Bible studies and Sunday School classes as well as assuming leadership roles. She was active in the United Methodist women’s group and volunteered her time and talents for many years. Mary’s efforts to know God set an example for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and future generations to develop a personal relationship with Christ, so that we might all be united on day in Heaven. She led by her actions and truly walked the walk of her beliefs.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. A private family burial will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary’s memory to either Heifer International or First United Methodist Church of Champaign.
