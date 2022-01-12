CHAMPAIGN — Mary Jean Austin, 64, passed away Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1957, in Champaign, to Roger and Sherry (Prahl) Kallembach.
Mary is survived by her mother; stepfather, Bill Marble; children, Anthony (Holly) Hamilton, Sarah Hamilton and John Bennett; grandchildren, Charlotte, Nathan, Luke, Zach, Ben, Gabe, Rachel, Perry Jr., Cameron, Kiley and Gianna; and brother, Allen Kallembach.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Mary enjoyed traveling, playing guitar and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services for Mary will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to Donate Life America (donatelife.net). Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.