CHAMPAIGN — Mary Bailey of Champaign died at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana.