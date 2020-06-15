INDIANOLA — Mary Baird, 78, of Indianola passed away at her home on Friday (June 12, 2020) in the morning.
Mary was born the daughter of Raymond and Lena (Butler) McDaniel on Sept. 26, 1941, in Kell, Ill. Mary married Jack Baird on Aug. 26, 1961, with whom she had 58 years.
Mary leaves behind two sons, Jim Baird of Indianola and Chuck (Jody) Baird of Farmer City; one granddaughter, Macy Baird of Farmer City; siblings, Bill (Susie) McDaniel of Sullivan, Alice (Gary) Henderson of Paris, Chuck (Cindy) McDaniel of Paris and David McDaniel of Ellenton, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Her second family was the “Motley Crew” — Ann Stevens, Jackie Prunkard, Jean Brown, Becky Stark, Joyce Hollingsworth, Nancy Loop, Barb Dixon and the late Trina Smith. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
Jack would like to give a special thanks to Ruth White, their neighbor and friend, and Carle Hospice for their excellent care.
Mary was a high school graduate of Young America High School. She worked as a secretary for Jamaica High School for 20 years before retiring. Mary was a member of the East Park Church of Christ. She enjoyed flowers and traveling. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent attending her granddaughter's sporting events and the times with her family and the “Motley Crew.”
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at East Park Church of Christ, 1224 E. Voorhees St., Danville, with pastor Dennis Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, is helping the family.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to East Park Church of Christ, Danville. Please join Mary’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.