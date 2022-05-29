DANVILLE — Mary Beth Griffis, 85, formerly of Danville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Connecticut, where she resided with her devoted daughter, Janet Stephen.
She was born in Danville to the late Joseph and Doris (Claywell) Mahoney.
Beth attended Georgetown schools and worked for many years at GE in Danville. She loved to bake, knit and crochet and was also an avid reader. She enjoyed listening to all types of music and played the piano and organ. Beth always wanted to go to the beach to watch the seagulls and people and try to spot the ferry crossing to and from Long Island. She enjoyed going to Florida in the winter, where she would watch the sunsets from the beach. She loved visiting the sanctuaries to watch the flamingos and other tropical birds. Beth loved animals and had pet cats most of her life.
In addition to her daughter, Beth is survived by her sister, JoAnn (Mahoney) and brother-in-law, Jim Harris of Naples, Fla., and nephew and nieces Chris Harris, Lisa (Harris) Copp and Lesley (Harris) Shapleigh; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sandra (Middlemas) Mahoney of Georgetown and nieces Lynda (Mahoney) Brooks, Kristy (Mahoney) Steward and Erin (Mahoney) Cross; and her sister, Ellen (Mahoney) and brother-in-law Thomas McFaul of Southport, Conn., and nephews Julian McFaul and John McFaul.
Beth will be laid to rest with her parents in Georgetown Cemetery. The service will be private. May she rest in peace.
