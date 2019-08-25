CHAMPAIGN — Mary Beth Muehling of Champaign, beloved wife, daughter and friend to many, died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. She was 59 years old.
Mary Beth was born Aug. 22, 1959, in Champaign, the daughter of Leonard and Mary (Truitt) Cox. She married Tom Muehling on Oct. 23, 1982, at St. Mathew Catholic Church in Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William J. Cox, and father, Leonard L. Cox.
Survivors include her husband, Tom; mother, Mary E. Cox; and her two brothers, John R. Cox (Judith) of Acton, Texas, and Michael L. Cox (Debbie) of Broadlands. Additionally surviving are five grandnephews and grandnieces, Jeff, Lori, Mark, Ruth and Lacy; six great-nephews and great-nieces, Mason, Payton, Madison, Riley, Barack and Maleah; and great-great-nephew and great-great-niece, Kinley and Paxton.
Mary Beth graduated from Centennial High School and spent years working in health care with both Mercy and Carle hospitals before becoming a full-time homemaker. She had a wonderful talent with hand crafts and crocheting and sold some of her work on an online website. She took much joy in family life, which was the center of her marriage.
She had deep love for her maternal grandmother, father, mother, siblings and in-laws, and spent much time discovering family history and keeping in contact with relatives scattered over the United States. In recent years, she had been caring for both elderly parents, assuming responsibility for their health care and well-being. She will be terribly missed by her family, who relied on her to remember birthdays, anniversaries and holiday celebrations.
Owens Funeral Home will conduct a visitation on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1700 Crescent Drive, Champaign, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Dorey Riegel officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at St. Peter Cemetery in Clifton.
Donations can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.