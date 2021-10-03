SIDNEY — Mary Bethe Lynn, 54, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Bethe was born on Dec. 13, 1966, in Joliet.
Bethe is survived by her husband, David S. Lynn; three sons, Christopher, Zachary and Joshua; three grandchildren, Evan, Zoe (Christopher) and Winston (Joshua); and two brothers, Robert and Kirk.
Bethe was preceded in death by her parents, William and Barbra Kiesewetter; and grandparents Robert and Eva Okell.
Bethe was a loving mother, wife and friend.
Bethe had an amazing spirit and a very kind heart and was always there if you needed her. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Over the years, some of Bethe’s greatest work accomplishments were with Covenant Medical Center in Urbana, Sidney Public Library in Sidney, Wolfram Research in Champaign and Cobalt Digital in Urbana.
All services and celebrations were held in private.
Memorials in Bethe’s honor can be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, American Foundation for the Blind or the National Kidney Foundation.