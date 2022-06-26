Mary Billman Jun 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PESOTUM — Mary K. Billman, 79, of Pesotum died Jan. 29, 2022.A celebration of life services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Meadowbrook Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, C. Wear something blue in honor of Mary K. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos