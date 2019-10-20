RANTOUL — Mary Lynn “Mrs. B” Borchardt, 83, of Ludlow passed away early Friday morning (Oct. 18, 2019) at Brookstone Estates, Rantoul.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Thomasboro. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial of her ashes will follow immediately at St. Elizabeth Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. In respect for Mary’s love of sports, we would love to see everyone wearing the jersey of their favorite team (Bears fans will be allowed in). Extra points for any Packers gear!
Mary was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Oconto, Wis., a daughter of Clifford and Rosemary (Fabry) Rafoth. She married Robert Edward Borchardt on June 19, 1959, in Wausau, Wis. He preceded her in death Feb. 20, 2015.
She is survived by two children, Jackie Borchardt of Thomasboro and Jon Borchardt of Ludlow; a sister, Jan (Len) Meissen of North Hudson, Wis.; and a grandson, Joshua Borchardt of Thomasboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an 8-year-old brother, John Douglas Rafoth.
Mrs. B graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, majoring in education. She received her master’s degrees in counseling and an administrative degree from Eastern University. She taught kindergarten in South Dakota and at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.; English in Turkey; more kindergarten in Wichita, Kan., and subbed for many years after she retired form Thomasboro, with 30-plus years of teaching social studies at the junior high level.
Mrs. B coached girls’ basketball, track and softball. She could be found working at Swindford’s Lottery Store selling winning tickets!
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to watch her son, Jon, and grandson, Josh, golf. After she retired from teaching, she continued to help Jackie with various school activities. She had a green thumb which resulted in beautiful flower gardens. She loved to follow her Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Mary's ability to relate to everyone she met was truly a gift. She always looked for the good in everyone. Once she met someone, she never forgot them. For everyone who knew Mary, please know she truly cared about you and your family.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or St. Elizabeth’s Church.