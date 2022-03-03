LONGVIEW — Mary Ellen (Melton) Bosch, 89, of Longview died Monday (Feb. 28, 2022) at home surrounded by family.
Mary Ellen was born July 12,1932, in Homer, the daughter of Pearl and Martin Melton. She graduated from Urbana High School and attended nursing school in Chicago. Mary Ellen worked at the Newman Nursing Home and did private duty nursing, but her favorite work was as a newborn nursery nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital. She married Francis (Tony) Bosch on June 9, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Church Bongard. They were married 65 years.
She is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Francis (Vicki) Bosch of Homer, Theresa Bosch of Champaign, Mary Kay Bosch of Mahomet and Dianne (Basil) Auteberry and Susan Bosch, both of Longview; one brother, Joseph (Nancy) Quaglini of Monson, Mass.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Shirley (Lou) and Marian; brother, Jake; and son, Joseph.