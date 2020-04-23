MAHOMET — Mary Brash, 94, passed away peacefully at her Mahomet home on Monday (April 20, 2020).
Mary Margaret lived a full and rewarding life. A loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was always happy, smiling and quick-witted.
She loved a good game of cards, cooking and being surrounded by family.
Your presence will be deeply missed, but you will live in our hearts forever.
Our deepest gratitude to Carle Hospice team for their enduring support.
Donations can be made to ALZ.org.
There will be no visitation or funeral. Private graveside service will be held later. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.