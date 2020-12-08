SAVOY — Mary Inez Brown, 92, of Savoy, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 9:26 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020) at Reflections Memory Care of Savoy.
Mary was born Dec. 3, 1928, in Urbana, a daughter of Claude and Lena Inez (Lincicome) Kinnear. She married Gaylord Brown on Dec. 28, 1948, in Urbana. Gaylord preceded her in death on June 25, 1995.
Survivors include a son, Craig Brown of Champaign; two daughters, Carolyn (Eric) Mast of Champaign and Carla (Richard) Overturf of Oakland; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Angel) Mast, Nathan (Ashley) Mast, Jenna (Brian) Mills, Daniel (Alexandra) Gaither and Katelyn Brown; and seven great-grandchildren.
Also surviving is a sister, Alice Perrine of San Diego.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband and three brothers, Charles Kinnear, Thomas Kinnear and Jack Kinnear.
Mary graduated from Urbana High School and worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was a member of the Urbana First United Methodist Church and volunteered for the Carle Auxiliary, Champaign County Nursing Home and Empty Tomb. She enjoyed reading, playing piano and volunteering.
There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.