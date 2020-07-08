RANTOUL — Mary Bruneau, 78, of Rantoul passed away on Monday (July 6, 2020) at the Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, Charleston.
She was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Mahomet, a daughter of Kenneth and Evelyn (Smith) Busey. She married Norman L. Bruneau in 1986 in Tucson, Ariz. He preceded her in death in November 1990.
She is survived by a son, Richard (Michelle) Stevens of Huachuca City, Ariz.; two daughters, Vicki Noriega of Tucson, Ariz., and Diana (Patrick) Grabow of Rantoul; three sisters, Jean Wilson of Rantoul, Ruth Martin of Rantoul and Phyllis Orcutt of Sidney; a brother, Norman Busey of California; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was a 1959 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She was receptionist for Dr. Jordahl, Rantoul, for 20 years. She loved doing puzzles and keeping her garden.
She was buried beside her mother in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.