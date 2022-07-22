DANVILLE — Mary Ellen Buesking, 68, of Indianapolis, formerly a lifelong resident of Danville, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday (July 20, 2022) at Franciscan Health, Indianapolis.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1953, in Danville, the daughter of Donald Anthony and Anna Irene (Metcalf) Wagner. She married Dennis Buesking on Oct. 21, 1978.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Buesking; son, Joe (Lauren) Buesking; grandchildren, Grayson and Gabriella; siblings, John (Patty) Wagner, Jim (Karen) Wagner, Joe Wagner, Martha (Mike) Yusko, Margie (John) Alexander and Tom (Rhonda) Wagner; 14 nieces and nephews; and 21 great-nieces and -nephews.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Don and Irene Wagner; mother- and father-in-law, Kenneth and Geneva Buesking; a brother, Donald Wagner; and two nephews, Adam Wagner and Charlie Wagner.
Mary Ellen graduated from DHS in 1971. She worked for Lee’s Famous Recipe for a few years then at Sears in the accounting office until 1983. She worked for her brother, Jim, at Wagner Lock ‘n Key. Mary was the secretary at St Paul’s Catholic School for 20 years and then for two years at Schlarman Academy as secretary. Mary then went to DHS for four years as registrar. Mary and Dennis moved to Indianapolis to be closer to their son, daughter-in-law and grandkids. There she worked at Perry Township School District in Indianapolis until her retirement. After retirement, Mary enjoyed her grandkids.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Danville. Father Thomas Szydlik will officiate. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. A recitation of the rosary will be at 3:30 p.m. prior to the start of visitation.
Memorials given in Mary’s name may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Schlarman Academy or the American Cancer Society. Please join Mary’s family in sharing memories, photos and video of her life through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.