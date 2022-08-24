CHAMPAIGN — Mary Kathryn Burton, 95, of Champaign died Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) at University Rehab, Urbana.
There will be a graveside service Friday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Mary’s brother, the Rev. Charles Henderson, will officiate.
Mary was born on Oct. 28, 1926, at the family home in Champaign, one of 10 children born to Fayte and Vircie (Collins) Henderson. She married George Burton on May 27, 1945, in Monticello, and together they raised three daughters.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George (on Dec. 29, 2020), five sisters, one brother and a special son-in-law, James Hastings.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia Hastings of Monticello, Georgia (Steve) Elifritz of Savoy and Connie Samson of Tolono; five grandchildren, Don (Mary) Hastings, David (Jennifer) Hastings, Tonya (Michael) Nelsen, Ashlee (Adam) Crowe and Patrick (Lauren) Elifritz; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita Roy of Arizona and Margaret Lane of Lodge; one brother, Charles Henderson of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the U.S.
Mary worked in retail at Grant’s and K’s Merchandise department stores, but loving and taking care of her family was her favorite job. Her family will always remember the kindness and unconditional love she showed to them and to all who entered her life. Mary tried to take care of everyone who walked through her door, always offering to make them a meal or fix a snack.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to either Dalton City Christian Church (P.O. Box 196, Dalton, IL 61925) or Lodge Church of God (2136 Church St., Monticello, IL 61856). Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.