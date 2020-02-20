TUSCOLA — Mary Catherine Ring of Tuscola died at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) at Arbor Rose in Arcola. She was 87.
Mary was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Tuscola, the daughter of Leo and Ella Kleiss Hausmann. She married Kenneth Ring on April 3, 1951, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2009.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, Leo and Ella; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew and Reba Ring; sisters, Dorothy Stirrett, Helen Chambers and Rosemary Ashwill; and brothers, Bud, Robert and Frank Hausmann.
Mary is survived by her sons, Gary (Judy) Ring of Mahomet and Larry (Cindy) Ring of Tuscola, and her daughter, Cathy (Kent) Minear of Tuscola. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ross (Niki) Kinkelaar of Pingree Grove; Grant (Kim) Kinkelaar and Rachel Kinkelaar, all of Champaign; Toby (Kristy) Ring, Shane (Amber) Ring, Cara (Kevin) McCall and Cassie (Aaron) Pierce, all of Tuscola; and Derek (Christy) Minear of Weldon Spring, Mo. Mary leaves 15 great-grandchildren: Elliana, Kayleigh and Brody Kinkelaar; Claire, Kendyl, Addyson, Brynlee, Jensynn and Everley Ring; Riley and Lane McCall; Jordyn and Kevin Minear; and Kerri and Tyler Pierce. Also surviving are sisters Patricia O'Brien of Tuscola and Donna (Joseph) Stall of Lago Vista, Texas, and brothers Jim (Carol) Hausmann of Tuscola and Dave (Becky) Hausmann of Wagoner, Okla., as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Mary graduated from Tuscola High School. “Grandma Mary” was a farm wife: She and Kenny worked hard to make the Ring farm successful, and it continues to thrive today and remains in the Ring family. They had hundreds of close friends, many relatives and countless adventures. The Hausmann family reunions were held at Mary and Kenny’s farm or at their cabin on Lake Mattoon, where family and friends spent many weekends.
In 2002, Mary and Kenny built a home at Ironhorse Golf Course, Tuscola, and their garage and refrigerator were always open to golfers at the turn, who would stop by for a cold beverage and some of Mary’s famous chocolate chip cookies. Her other claim to fame was her “Mary Ring Chip Dip,” which was a must at any gathering.
She was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society. She and Kenny played in a pinochle group, and Mary continued socializing with the group after Kenny’s death until her illness prevented it. Mary spent hundreds of hours sitting on the bleachers watching her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren’s many sporting events. She was their biggest fan, and she loved her “times on the bench”!
A rosary will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, with visitation following from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Forty Martyrs Catholic Church or Arbor Rose of Arcola, 106 E. Second St., Arcola, IL 61910.
Mary’s family wishes to thank the Arbor Rose staff for their dedicated and loving care given to Mary over the past several years.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.